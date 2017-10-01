SNL’ Returns With Alec Baldwin’s Trump Busy Not Helping Puerto Rico

Saturday Night Live was pretty obvious with its jokes for the cold-open of the 43rd season premiere. There was Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, dressed in the official uniform of the Charlottesville white supremacists — a white polo and khakis — as he did his best not to acknowledge or handle the ongoing disaster situation in Puerto Rico.

Instead of last season’s Sean Spicer being Trump’s sycophantic messenger, it was Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant) soothing Baldwin-Trump’s oblivious ego. It wasn’t the strongest outing for Baldwin’s Trump. In fact, the sketch seemed to continually grasp at low-hanging fruit despite the plethora of topics to satirize. Maybe there was just too many things to hit? Baldwin even muttered in his best Trump voice: I’m like an NFL player: combative, I like to win and I might have a degenerative brain disease.”