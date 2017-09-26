‘SNL’ Adds A Trio Of New Featured Players After Saying Goodbye To Three Veteran Cast Members

09.26.17

Late night goof-em-up staple Saturday Night Live said goodbye to three veteran cast members (current era staples Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, and Sasheer Zamata) at the end of season 42 and the upcoming premiere of season 43 will see the debut of three SNL featured players.

NBC has announced Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd will all be featured players for the latest round of SNL. Unlike last year’s initial reports trumpeting Redd’s addition to SNL, Redd’s place on the Saturday Night Live roster is official and not a piece of miscommunication. Redd is probably best known to SNL‘s demo for his scene stealing work as a de facto Tyler, The Creator in The Lonely Island’s misunderstood 2016 cinematic offering Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

Heidi Gardner comes to SNL with a Groundlings background and writing/voice acting credentials from Crackle’s Bryan Cranston produced comedy SuperMansion. Luke Null is an iO Chicago presence with improv and musical comedy chops. Provided special celebrity guests aren’t snapping up the bulk of the roles in the new season, there’s room to standout as the show undergoes another cast refresh.

Season 43 of Saturday Night Live is set to kick off this weekend with Ryan Gosling hosting and Jay Z in the role of musical guest.

