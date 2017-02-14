Sci-Fi

Mayans MC just got a whole lot more interesting, and fans of Kurt Sutter shows who were on the fence about tuning in or not get to be much more excited about the prospect of a Sons of Anarchy spinoff. The series, which will follow the Mayans MC that many fans of the original SOA series grew to love whenever they served as allies or antagonists to the Sons crew, has cast its first major lead part and the actor joining the show is a television legend.

According to Variety, Edward James Olmos, best known for his role as Admiral Adama in the classic Sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, will play

“Felipe Reyes, the once-strong Mexican patriarch, crushed by bullets and hard labor, who struggles to keep his past buried and lead his sons down a lawful, righteous path.”

If that part sounds slightly familiar it’s because the description has more than one thing in common with the late (spoiler alert) Jax Teller from the original series. Trying to give his sons a better life? Check. Struggles to keep (at least part of) his past buried? Check. The once-strong patriarch aspect doesn’t match up 100% but the original SOA had more than enough of that drama that it shouldn’t be a surprise that Mayans is incorporating some of the same conflict.

Of course, to many fans the original series fell off the quality cliff after Season 3 or 4 so at best this series will figure out a way to maintain quality storytelling in a way that SOA couldn’t. At worst it will be a chance for fans old and new alike to have the chance to enjoy a series written or produced by Kurt Sutter again.

(via Variety)