Sophie Turner Says She Got Her Sex Education From ‘Game Of Thrones’

HBO

Imagine spending your entire formative years on one of the most — if not the most — violent and sexually graphic television shows of all time. That’s gotta be strange, right? As the UK Times points out, Sophie Turner was just a naive 12-year-old from rural Warwickshire when she auditioned for Game of Thrones. Although it’s safe to say that Turner, now 21, got up to speed pretty fast.

The publication spoke with the actress recently about what it was like essentially growing up on Game of Thrones, and thanks to the decidedly non PG-13 scripts, she admits that she got a crash course in the birds and the bees (as well as some other fun stuff they don’t teach you in health class) from a very young age.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” she says, drawing out the veeeeeery, eyebrows arching as high as they’ll go. “The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’” She chuckles. “I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.”

To be fair, “Wow! People do that?” could probably sum up at least half of what’s found on the internet, so learning about sex from Game of Thrones could almost be considered comparatively normal.

(Via UK Times)