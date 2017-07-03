Sophie Turner Says She Got Her Sex Education From ‘Game Of Thrones’

#Sex
07.03.17 1 hour ago

HBO

Imagine spending your entire formative years on one of the most — if not the most — violent and sexually graphic television shows of all time. That’s gotta be strange, right? As the UK Times points out, Sophie Turner was just a naive 12-year-old from rural Warwickshire when she auditioned for Game of Thrones. Although it’s safe to say that Turner, now 21, got up to speed pretty fast.

The publication spoke with the actress recently about what it was like essentially growing up on Game of Thrones, and thanks to the decidedly non PG-13 scripts, she admits that she got a crash course in the birds and the bees (as well as some other fun stuff they don’t teach you in health class) from a very young age.

“I’d be doing a read-through and we’d be talking about very graphic stuff,” she says, drawing out the veeeeeery, eyebrows arching as high as they’ll go. “The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’” She chuckles. “I guess that was my sex education. Being on Game of Thrones.”

To be fair, “Wow! People do that?” could probably sum up at least half of what’s found on the internet, so learning about sex from Game of Thrones could almost be considered comparatively normal.

(Via UK Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sex
TAGSgame of thronesSexSOPHIE TURNER

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP