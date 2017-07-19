HBO

Granted, while most of the characters on The Sopranos (available to stream anytime on HBO Now) are thieving, murderous criminals, stuffing envelopes with ill-gotten cash to pay tribute to their superiors, there was some sort of code they lived by. “Everyone involved… knows the stakes,” explained Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) during one of his therapy sessions with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), a now infamous excuse for the kind of reprehensible behavior that lined his pockets.

But for all those who lived by the mafia’s code of honor, there were a few who chose to ignore it at their convenience. They lied, cheated, and backstabbed their way through the ranks, making them little more than pariahs, even in the eyes of their fellow criminals. With that in mind, here’s a ranking at the show’s least trustworthy characters.

15. Carmela Soprano

A mostly devoted wife who was always capable of looking past her husband’s discrepancies, Carmela (Edie Falco) ended up accumulating a few of her own along the way. When she was having new wallpaper put up in her dining room, she came close to a romantic entanglement with the contractor, Vic Musto (Joe Penny). Years later, her and Furio (Federico Castelluccio) developed a similar flirtatious relationship. And during her separation from Tony, she has a full-blown affair with her son’s guidance counselor, Mr. Wegler (David Strathairn), though her trysts pale in comparison to her husband’s indiscretions during that time (or any other time, for that matter).

Eventually, when her and Tony reconciled, she does so on the condition that he builds her a spec house. She’d long fought for financial security in case of her husband’s death (including stealing $40,000 in cash from him), and realizing just how difficult it would to move forward as a divorced mob wife, she puts her true feelings aside in favor of a more stable future for her and her children.

14. Silvio Dante

A dedicated consigliere to Tony Soprano, not to mention a lifelong friend, Silvio (Stephen Van Zandt) did go behind Tony’s back when he okayed the theft of some fiber optic wiring from the esplanade construction site — after the site was deemed to be a theft-free zone. When asked about it by his boss, Silvio simply shrugged it off, saying simply that the “timeline got f*cked up.” While Tony ended up letting the whole thing go, and it failed to have a major impact on their relationship, it served as an uncomfortable reminder that everyone in Tony’s life had ulterior motives.