South Park's Most Heated Controversies

The ‘South Park’ Guys Think Donald Trump Is Too Hard To Make Fun Of

Senior Pop Culture Editor
02.02.17 5 Comments
garrison-trump

COMEDY CENTRAL

After Donald Trump shocked the world by becoming the 45th President of the United States, despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by over three million, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were forced to scramble. The post-Election Day episode was re-written within 24 hours of the results (they, like many others, thought Clinton was a lock to win; the episode’s original title: “The Very First Gentleman”), and there was an obvious (and not always successful) chain effect throughout the rest of the season.

A season that was, notably, free of Donald Trump.

Instead, South Park turned Mr. Garrison into a Trump stand-in, right down to the orange skin, insults, and desperately short temper. Parker and Stone backed off lampooning the Giant Douche — and Clinton’s Turd Sandwich — because, as they told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “It’s tricky now because satire has become reality.” Parker continued, “It’s really hard to make fun of and in the last season of South Park… we were really trying to make fun of what was going on, but we couldn’t keep up and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

TAGSsouth park
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 7 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP