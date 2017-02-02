The ‘South Park’ Guys Think Donald Trump Is Too Hard To Make Fun Of

After Donald Trump shocked the world by becoming the 45th President of the United States, despite losing the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by over three million, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were forced to scramble. The post-Election Day episode was re-written within 24 hours of the results (they, like many others, thought Clinton was a lock to win; the episode’s original title: “The Very First Gentleman”), and there was an obvious (and not always successful) chain effect throughout the rest of the season.
A season that was, notably, free of Donald Trump.
Instead, South Park turned Mr. Garrison into a Trump stand-in, right down to the orange skin, insults, and desperately short temper. Parker and Stone backed off lampooning the Giant Douche — and Clinton’s Turd Sandwich — because, as they told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, “It’s tricky now because satire has become reality.” Parker continued, “It’s really hard to make fun of and in the last season of South Park… we were really trying to make fun of what was going on, but we couldn’t keep up and what was actually happening was much funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to kind of back off and let them do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”
Guys, I don’t like the guy either. he’s terrible. But we don’t need a popular vote reminder every time you mention him (unless is pertinent to the story). It’s not the first time it’s happened and it’s not how a president is elected. How about try not mentioning him at all? and stop giving him all the attention he craves? Just a thought. I know I would enjoy not having to see him in so many posts. But i get it. Gets the clicks i’m sure. This one got me, but I came here for South Park.
Oh shit. The marionette show is already starting to work. Sad.
It’s what help him get elected in the first place. But sure keep it up. and we will be dealing with him for 8 years. Sad.
Its going to be hard to keep going with Mr. Garrison as Trump, they made his sympathetic and you can’t really keep that narrative.
maybe they’ll get away from the season long arc and go back to standalone-ish stories (like the title of the last episode kind of indicated).