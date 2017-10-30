The Biggest ‘Stranger Things 2’ Questions We Have After That Ending

NETFLIX

By now, you’ve watched all nine episodes of Stranger Things season two (or, Stranger Things 2). You’ve also read our reviews of the season overall and individual episodes, decided on a Halloween costume, considered what the finale means for season three, analyzed the newest monster, and wondered what’s the deal with episode seven. And if you haven’t, well, you’re about to be spoiled, because this post covers the five biggest questions we have after digesting the new season quicker than D’Artagnan eating nougat.

1. Should Hopper and Dustin be worried?

Good things usually don’t happen to humans who come in contact with alien spray. Just ask literally everyone in Prometheus and Covenant. But despite Hopper and Dustin both inhaling some Upside Down nastiness, neither has shown any side effects. No puked-up slugs, no nothing. The symptoms would have revealed themselves by the dance, which takes place a month later, so maybe the time for worry has passed. But it’s possible they’ll have a connection to the Upside Down in season three. It might not be as powerful as Will’s, but it could still come in handy. You know what Dustin should be worried about, though? The dead “demodog” in Joyce’s freezer. Surprise?