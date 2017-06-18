Netflix

For the sanctity of folks that insist that they’ll get around to watching the Netflix phenomenon that is Stranger Things, we’re including a nice friendly courtesy shield to protect you from harm/spoilers. Look! It’s the opening credits created with Eggo waffles! Although don’t look past it or else you’re in Spoilertown, ya TV slowpokes.

Alright, let’s hop to it. Barb’s disappearance and straight-up deadness in the series still is considered super duper official. In a Facebook Live interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director/producer Shawn Levy not only confirmed Barb’s gone, he insists that bringing the fan favorite back is something fans do actually want.

“We are going to do things that fans will be disappointed in but I think they will be more satisfied by,” he told THR. “I’ll give one example that I’ve been asked about a hundred times which is people still think Barb’s alive. Because you think you want that but you wouldn’t really want that.”

The Justice for Barb crowd probably isn’t nutty about that assessment, but it certainly makes season 2 seem extra intriguing with that sort of warning. Last year, Levy teased that the torture of not knowing was part of the overall fun.

“I’m going to be very judicious when it comes to talking about Stranger Things, because I live in the land of spoiler paranoia these days,” he told Screen Rant in 2016. “We’ve been sitting on some additional actors, which got announced this morning [November 7th], two of whom are very well known, one of whom is not. All I’m going to tell you about season 2 … Look, as much as people are dying to know what happened, I think the reason Stranger Things has become the phenomenon it has is because no one knew what was coming. No one knew, frankly … Much like The Force Awakens, I think there’s this delicious torture in not knowing.”

The wait and “delicious torture” ends on October 31 when season 2 of Stranger Things premieres on Netflix.

