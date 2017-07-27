Hulu Is Getting ‘Full House,’ ‘Family Matters,’ And Other Classic TGIF Shows

#Streaming #Sitcoms #Hulu
Senior Contributor
07.27.17

ABC

The ’90s were arguably the second golden age of the sitcom, in both a creative and a financial sense, but for most kids of the era, the sitcoms they fondly remember most aren’t Seinfeld or Roseanne, but ABC’s kid-friendly Friday night block TGIF. It stood for “Thank Goodness It’s Funny,” which oddly sounds more like an expression of relief than a marketing tagline, but it specialized in wholesome kid-friendly fare, and now Hulu is bringing it back, or, at least, the highlights.

Hulu announced at the Television Critics Association get-together that they’ve secured yet another set of classic shows, in this case the TGIF anchors Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper. Between them that’s 800 episodes of TV. Sadly, it’s not quite enough to create a perfect simulation of the TGIF block at any point, as there’s always a gap, but hey, you can get pretty close, and there’s been a decided lack of Urkel-like beings on our television sets lately.

Sadly, it doesn’t yet appear that TGIF’s more obscure series are getting any Hulu love just yet, so shows like the weirdly experimental metacomedy Going Places (wherein a bunch of TV writers are forced to live exactly like they’re in a sitcom) or Billy are still in the vaults. But really, at the rate Hulu’s going, we’re sure they’ll show up eventually. As for the five classics, we’ll see them on Hulu September 29th.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Streaming#Sitcoms#Hulu
TAGS'90s nostalgiaHULUsitcomsstreamingTGIF

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP