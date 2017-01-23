Trump And Putin: Besties Or Perfect Strangers?

‘The Americans’ Is Not Messing Around In This Intense New Promo For Season 5

Author Profile Picture
Senior Pop Culture Editor
01.23.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

In his year-end list of the best shows on television in 2016, our own Alan Sepinwall wrote, “If The Americans keeps improving, I’m not sure my heart can take it.” Get ready for a heart attack. I almost had one watching the latest promo for season five, “School’s Out,” which takes place outside of Paige’s school. It’s a normal day (although it’s weird seeing sunlight on The Americans), and she’s walking around with her normal friends. In fact, everything is normal… until three very loud jet aircrafts fly overhead. All the students duck and take cover, except Paige. The unusual is normal for her.

The Americans is a wonderful show, but now it’s a wonderful and timely show, considering everything that’s currently going on between the United States and Russia. Will there be a Pee Pee Tape in season five? Probably not (that’s about the only sexual act we haven’t seen on the show yet), although co-creator Joe Weisberg did say, “There’s something in a twisted way that’s kind of fun about seeing all this stuff in the headlines that we’re trafficking in all the time.” But, he added, seeing things spiral out of control between the two countries “just doesn’t feel so good.” (Poor, poor Martha.)

Here’s the official summary for season five:

In the new season of FX’s drama The Americans, the arranged marriage of Philip and Elizabeth Jennings grows more passionate and genuine in the midst of the escalating Cold War. Paige’s budding romance with Matthew, the son of their neighbor, FBI Agent Stan Beeman, further complicates matters since Stan – Philip’s best friend – remains the greatest threat to the Jennings’ safety.

The Americans returns on March 7.

TAGSTHE AMERICANS
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, Simpsons referencer

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP