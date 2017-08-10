Netflix Celebrates The Second Season Of ‘The Crown’ With A New Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When you think “historical drama,” you don’t exactly think “blockbuster television.” With a few exceptions, such as Downton Abbey, historical dramas don’t tend to break through the pop culture zeitgeist unless they have dragons. But when The Crown came out on Netflix in November of 2016, it offered the perfect blend of family and historical drama by focusing on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, a worldwide icon whom few can remember a time without. Queen Liz is notoriously private, so any glimpse into her private life, even a fictionalized version, was a call few could resist. Claire Foy’s portrayal of the young monarch in the early days of her reign, balancing a displaced husband (Matt Smith), a rebellious sister (Vanessa Kirby), and Winston Churchill (John Lithgow) made for compelling television.

So much so that today Netflix announced Season 2 of The Crown will be released in its entirety on the streaming service on December 8, 2017. Just enough time to binge before Star Wars: The Last Jedi dominates the conversation into the new year.

From the press release:

The Crown, a Netflix original series, tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, as the fragile social order established after the Second World War breaks apart. Based on the award-winning play, The Audience, the series reunites creator/writer Peter Morgan (The Queen, Frost/Nixon) with director Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours) and producer Andy Harries (The Queen). Beginning with soldiers in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ending with the downfall of her third Prime Minister, Harold Macmillan after a devastating scandal, the second season bears witness to the end of the age of deference, and ushers in the revolutionary era of the 1960s.

The trailer above shows some of the struggles a now-seasoned Queen Elizabeth II will be dealing with: scandal, possible infidelity, and the ever-fickle love of her people. We know she will succeed, but at what emotional and psychological cost?