The birth of a new child usually brings joy and love to a family; the delivery of a child, not so much. There’s stress, pain, and so much mess. Despite their best efforts, Nate and Robin managed to drag themselves into that mess while trying to acclimate to their new apartment building in the latest episode of The Detour.

It all started with a neighborly get together where the Parker’s were trying to put on a charm offensive to ease tensions from their awkward first impression.

TBS

Which they somehow found a way to somehow top to an extreme degree.

TBS

Not content to focus his social screwups on one neighbor couple, Nate did himself no favors when he injected a little too much energy into commenting on another neighbor’s pregnancy.

TBS

TBS

