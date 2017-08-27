HBO

Seeing how hopes are high for a possible Clegane showdown before Game Of Thrones rides off into the sunset in its next season, it’s only natural to talk a bit about the man behind The Mountain, Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson. We already know how he thinks he’d fair in a battle with his brother, The Hound, but there’s also a few fun tidbits that were left behind in that interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As it turns out, being The Mountain is pretty good. Almost as good as being a professional strongman that’s at the top of his game. But it does have one or two drawbacks, like fans of the show constantly asking you to pretend to squeeze the eyes out of their heads: