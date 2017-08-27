Fans Can’t Stop Asking The Mountain From ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Squeeze Their Eyeballs

#HBO #Game of Thrones
Managing Editor, Trending
08.27.17

HBO

Seeing how hopes are high for a possible Clegane showdown before Game Of Thrones rides off into the sunset in its next season, it’s only natural to talk a bit about the man behind The Mountain, Hafþór Júlíus “Thor” Björnsson. We already know how he thinks he’d fair in a battle with his brother, The Hound, but there’s also a few fun tidbits that were left behind in that interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As it turns out, being The Mountain is pretty good. Almost as good as being a professional strongman that’s at the top of his game. But it does have one or two drawbacks, like fans of the show constantly asking you to pretend to squeeze the eyes out of their heads:

Do they ever make requests of you?
I get a lot of requests fans asking if I want to squeeze their eyes. That’s very popular. Or pick them up over head. But the most popular to squeeze their eyes out.

Ah, like The Mountain did do Prince Oberyn. So do you do it?
I don’t lift anyone. Usually just girls. I have had to say no because if I’m going to lift one person then so many others are going to ask to be lifted too. If it’s just one person, okay, but it’s crowded then I know others are going to ask. You have to try to be fair to everyone you know.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesHBOTHE MOUNTAIN

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP