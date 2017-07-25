NBC

Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) is a man of many hats. As a survivalist, a weapons expert, a beet farmer, an over-performing salesman, and a master of seduction, the Assistant to the Regional Manager at Dunder Mifflin Scranton made an impression on everyone he worked with during his time on The Office. Blunt, unashamed, socially awkward, and lacking basic common sense, Dwight didn’t have many friends, but the people he worked with became family and his loyalty and devotion to them grew as the series progressed.

There’s not much we can learn from Dwight in terms of conversational skills or basic human decency, but what we can glean from the lessons he shared is how to be the hero of your own workplace.

Maybe one day you’ll be gifted the opportunity to defend a coworker, solve a case of vandalism, prevent layoffs, or offer up your apocalypse bunker to those in need. If so, let these Dwight Schrute quotes give you the courage and fortitude needed to do your duty to mankind — or at the very least, your officemates.