All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

This week saw Megan Thee Stallion dive back into the K-pop world and ASAP Rocky link up with J. Cole. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Neva Play” Feat. RM Megan Thee Stallion finds herself back in the BTS universe after collaborating with the K-pop titans on a remix of “Butter.” This time, she links up with just RM on “Neva Play,” of which Meg said she’s “never heard [RM] rap in this style before.” Halsey — “Ego” Halsey has so far leaned into a rock-influenced sound on the songs we’ve so far heard from The Great Impersonator, and that’s true of last week’s “Ego,” which sees her grappling with her personal demons.

MJ Lenderman – “Wristwatch” Uproxx’s Steven Hyden says of MJ Lenderman’s new album Manning Fireworks, “Manning Fireworks would be my favorite album of most years, but in 2024 it feels like an especially precious commodity. It’s the kind of record that makes me want to write like Jon Landau after seeing Bruce Springsteen in 1974.” Central Cee and Raye — “Moi” Central Cee and Raye have both emerged as stars in their circles in recent years, and now they’ve combined forces on “Moi.” They lean heavy into the French on this one, on which the two flex their current success.

Rex Orange County — “2008” Of his new album The Alexander Technique, Rex Orange County previously said it feels “as though this is the first time I’m trying to make a project about everything in life.” Part of that is a nostalgic look back on “2008,” which includes references to Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and Kanye West. The Dare — “All Night” The Dare has been on the rise (he popped up in Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s “Guess” video recently). That culminated last week with the new album What’s Wrong With New York, along with a sold-out tour.