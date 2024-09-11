Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. The Weeknd finally announced Hurry Up Tomorrow, his long-awaited sixth album, and shared its cover art. Additionally, Kehlani kicked off her Crash Tour while Sade announced her first song in years, one she’s releasing for a great cause. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

Queen Naija — “Good Girls Finish Last” Queen Naija’s “Good Girls Finish Last” marks her first release of the new year and one that finds reflecting on a relationship that made them feel like they weren’t good enough. The record follows her 2023 EP After The Butterflies, the 10-track effort that featured NBA Youngboy, Monica, Ella Mai, and Eric Bellinger. Nippa — “F.N.F.” London singer Nippa keeps his hot-streak alive with his new single, “F.N.F.” The funky single is one Nippa uses to capture the burning desire that exists between him and a significant lover. Though they may be friends, Nippa is down to blur the lines for the sake of some late-night fun.

RINI — Lucky 7 RINI’s new EP Lucky 7, his third project in four years, gives an unfiltered look at his recent experiences with love. In a press release, RINI said the project captures “emotions of longing, reflections on the past, and hopes for the future.” Lucky 7 arrives with seven songs and no guest appearances. Laila! — Gap Year! Brooklyn singer https://uproxx.com/music/laila-thats-not-my-problem-video/ finally shared her debut album Gap Year! with the world. The 17-track project is an entirely solo affair as it arrives with no features and production completely handled by Laila! “This album is a collection of what I’ve made during this year of being out in the real world & doing what I love,” she said about the project in an Instagram post.

Ye Ali — THJ Radio Vol. 1 Ye Ali put on his producer and curating hat for his new compilation project THJ Radio Vol. 1. The 14-track release rounds up some of R&B’s emerging stars like Reggie Becton, Ballad, Jawan.mp3, Larrenwong, Jahkoy, Dende, and others, as well as established acts like Tone Stith, Ant Clemons, and Eric Bellinger, for a diverse and very entertaining presentation of R&B’s future. Mac Ayres — “She Won’t Stay Long” Mac Ayres is back on the scene and he returns with his new single “She Won’t Stay Long.” The sweet and somber single is one Ayres uses to account for the moment he falls in love with her a girl that he also describes as “broken.” He knows she’ll eventually run away, but for now, he just wants enjoy his time with her,

Hylan Starr — Room To Grow Hylan Starr checks in with his Room To Grow project, which has been years in the making. The newly-released EP features six songs and guest appearances from Wale, Eric Bellinger, and Chiae. Starr explained the project title in an Instagram post, saying the EP “is gonna help yall get to know me as a person and why I got room to grow.” Gemaine — “War Cry” Compton singer Gemaine strikes while the iron is hurt as he returns with his new single “War Cry.” The track is a triumphant and towering record that Gemaine uses to celebrate the wins he obtained, both in and outside of music.

Che Ecru — “Thirst” Che Ecru’s active year continues with “Thirst.” The track follows his Pain Pack 14 EP and “Love Sick” singles and gives his growing audience another taste of his trademark sound: quivering auto-tune laced croons over bass-thumping production. Ivory Scott — “What You Like” Chicago singer Ivory Scott finds his groove on his new single “What You Like.” After calling on Kevin Gates for a remix on “Real 2,” Scott focuses his attention on a new relationship and he connected he feels with his partner.