After delaying its 2017 New York Comic Con appearance (and, presumably, an October release date), Netflix and Marvel’s The Punisher is finally set to begin streaming the morning of Friday, November 17th. That’s according to a brand new trailer released on Thursday, which aside from giving eager fans the highly anticipated new series’ premiere date, also delved a bit deeper into the 13-episode show’s plot. “Known throughout New York City as The Punisher,” the short YouTube description reads, “Frank Castle must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

As members of an elite squad of U.S. soldiers, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) and Billy Russo (Ben Barnes) are tasked with doing some pretty heinous things. After his insubordination, the trailer flashes forward to Frank’s downward spiral after the events of Daredevil season two and The Defenders. With the help of David Lieberman (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), the violent vigilante is apparently able to track down those responsible for murdering his family and have his revenge. “I need to find these bastards and I got to kill them,” he tells a distraught Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). “So where does that end, Frank?” she asks him.

Cue another helping of “One” by Metallica, short clips of moral discussions between Frank, Karen, and David, and a rather unhealthy dose of violence and eureka! You’ve got what will likely amount to one of the bloodiest products yet produced by Marvel and Netflix’s partnership.