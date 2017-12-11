AMC

The Walking Dead just threw its viewers for another loop in their latest mid-season finale by killing off a main character that everyone assumed was safe for years to come. Carl Grimes has been on the show since the very beginning and many expected him to assume the role of leader from his dad Rick eventually. That may still happen in the comics, but on the show we just learned that Carl is dying from a walker bite.

It was a surprising moment, one that caught most viewers by surprise. And it turns out it also caught actor Chandler Riggs by surprise as well, when he was told by The Walking Dead producers in June that he wasn’t going to make it.

“I was really shocked too,” he said in an interview with FanFest. “I don’t think me or my family or anyone on the cast or crew or anyone in the audience anywhere thought this was gonna happen, and this is how it was going to go down. Like you said, Carl has played such a big role, and it’s a huge deviation from the comic. So it’s definitely quite the shocker.”

While Chandler’s parents don’t sound like they were very impressed with the show’s decision to kill his character off, Riggs seems to be taking it all in stride and is excited to branch out into other areas of the entertainment world like music and movies.