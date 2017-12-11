AMC

You know you’re always in for a wild ride when we get to the finales of The Walking Dead, and it was no different with the mid-season finale for season 8. Previews running non-stop on AMC promised a ‘shocking moment’ that would blow us all away, and many expected that to involve a major character’s death. They were almost right.

Rather than watching someone get torn to shreds by the undead, we instead learned that Carl had been bitten earlier in the season, which certainly explained why he was staggering all over Alexandria for the majority of the episode. He’s not dead … but he will be, and the emotional moment where Rick learns of the bite had people expressing all the feels on Twitter.

Trying to figure out ways Carl could survive the walker bite: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/BQq0fv7b25 — Rick Grimes (@RickAndThangs) December 11, 2017