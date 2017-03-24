The Best Short-Lived TWD Characters

03.24.17

The cast of The Walking Dead was miserable in the first half of season seven. Andrew Lincoln called it “painful,” while Norman Reedus acknowledged that although he knows “the show evolves and all of that stuff, but man, that first half was rough.” He even told showrunner Scott Gimple, “Man, this sucks. I hate this.” Both actors have changed their tune in the second half, though.

There’s been a lot more cathartic smiling, both on- and off-screen, and Rick is finally ready to fight back against the Saviors, with some help from Alexandria, the Kingdom, the Hilltop, and hopefully the Junkyard Gang. No wonder Lincoln sounds so happy when discussing the season finale.

“Wait till [episode] 16. I promise you, there is one beat in 16,” he previously said, “I dropped my script and started punching the air and did a little jig.” Lincoln recently added, “There’s a palpable sense of energy and excitement in that final episode. I think that the crew felt it, this sort of brilliancy. And it was weird because it was the end of a long season and yet everybody was sort of champing at the bit to keep going. I’ve never felt that before in the show… It was a really unique situation and everybody felt it. So I think if we get it right, it will be an incredibly satisfying ending to season seven.”

