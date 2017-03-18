The One Scene This Season Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Desperately Needs

AMC

The bleak first eight episodes aside, overall it has been a good season of The Walking Dead that has seen dramatic improvement over the last five episodes, as alliances come together to take on Negan. Think about everything we’ve seen this season. We saw Negan bash in the brains of Abraham and Glenn. We saw the introduction of Ezekiel and, more importantly, Jerry.

We had the privilege of watching Spencer die. Morgan is not only a killer again, but he did it the Mads Mikkelson way: He murdered with his bare hands. Carol is back into fighting shape. Rick and Michonne are madly in love. We got to see Carl’s eye underneath the bandage. We got to see Eugene play with fire; Rick and Michonne decapitate 500 zombies with two cars and a chain in the coolest action sequence of the series’ run; we got to hear “Easy Street” over and over and over again; we witnessed Negan iron a man’s face; we saw Carol regain her bloodthirst; and we met Winslow, the coolest zombie in The Walking Dead history.