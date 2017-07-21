CBS

There’s really quite a lot to get to from this week’s episode of Zoo, so in the interest of time — and because I love explaining wild plot points from this show without providing much, if any, context — let’s clear out a few things in bullet points before we get to the good stuff. Bob Benson from Mad Men fired a harpoon crossbow at a drone. I swear to god. This show, man.

Okay, bingo bango. Here we go:

The evil Reiden lady offered to give Abe and Dariela their kid back if they turn over the secretly pregnant Clementine, which they are torn about buuuut then Dariela decides to do it anyway without telling Abe. She sets a trap where a team of armed female goons grab Clem and they do buuuut the plan goes awry and the goons are now going to sell Clementine on the black market. Whoops.

Clementine, the 19-year-old girl who looks like a supermodel, is a self-described gearhead who fixes cars to relax and rides a motorcycle because this show is slowly turning into a Fast & Furious movie where screeching hellbirds terrorize the skies, right down to Abe referring to their crew as “a family.” I love it.

Two science plane notes: One, Jamie — the former blogger turned billionaire author and loose cannon vigilante who has a hostage on board that she tortures with a cattle prod — flies the plane using a tablet, because Zoo. Two, as you can see above, the plane still has a fully stocked bar. I love this, as well.

Now to the good stuff.

The giant divebombing hybrid demon birds are capable of causing volcanoes to erupt because they have mutated hummingbird muscles that vibrate at a high enough speed to cause the Earth to shake, which I think we all should have seen coming, really

I think this is best described in a series of images.

CBS

CBS

CBS

The best part is that when one character was slightly taken aback by this development, another one reminded them that there was a sloth that could cause earthquakes with its shrieks last season. I can’t decide which I like better. The bloodthirsty hellbirds that burrow underground to set off volcanoes are cool, I guess. But there’s something charmingly simple about a regular little sloth screaming so hard it turns a city into rubble.