Tiffany Haddish opened Saturday Night Live strong with a monologue hitting on everything from her deceptively low bank account to her youth in the foster system to the sexual assault allegations in Hollywood.

Haddish told the audience that long before her star-making turn in Girls Trip, she grew up in foster care, offering thanks to “anyone who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999, because if you wouldn’t have paid your taxes, I wouldn’t be standing right here today so thank you.” She also described her personal history with the show: