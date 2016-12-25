Wasteland | UPROXX Reports

Tom Hardy Thirsts For Vengeance In The Latest Trailer For ‘Taboo’

#FX
12.25.16

Taboo is the first big premiere series for 2017 and it couldn’t be more visually interesting. It gives the 19th century a certain grime and sketchiness that makes it stand out while giving Tom Hardy a chance to act like a wild man. The miniseries was created by Hardy, his father Chips Hardy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, meaning there’s some excitement behind the creative team. It’s also got the backing of Ridley Scott, meaning some very hefty names are involved and quality should be expected. Doesn’t mean it’s promised, but the odds are a little better.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father’s shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father’s legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder, and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

