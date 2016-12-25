Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taboo is the first big premiere series for 2017 and it couldn’t be more visually interesting. It gives the 19th century a certain grime and sketchiness that makes it stand out while giving Tom Hardy a chance to act like a wild man. The miniseries was created by Hardy, his father Chips Hardy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, meaning there’s some excitement behind the creative team. It’s also got the backing of Ridley Scott, meaning some very hefty names are involved and quality should be expected. Doesn’t mean it’s promised, but the odds are a little better.

Here’s the official synopsis: