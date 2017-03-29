TLC

The reality-adjacent cable outpost TLC has a lot of things on the go. Duggars to enable, toddler pageant drama to ramp up, many a fiancé to 90 day, plus several other moving parts involving mediums and weight-loss. TLC’s next addition to their lineup will actually be a pretty recognizable one even if the network sure as changed a bunch since their original partnership.

Trading Spaces is ready to return and make you fear the choices of well-meaning people going through your home thinking they know best. The reno-minded series originally arrived on TLC from 2000 to 2008 and word of the program being taken out of suspended animation was revealed by TLC president Nancy Daniels at Tuesday’s Discovery Communications Upfront. According to Fox News, the announcement was met with “mild” applause.

Details on the program’s revival haven’t been dished out beyond a 2018 landing date. That approach coupled with the value TLC sees in the brand suggests that hardcore sex or dogfighting aren’t part of the revival. On the show, two sets of neighbours swap houses (OR TRADE SPACES IF YOU WILL) for a redesign project with professionals lending a hand. Trading Spaces gets a lot of love for its role in the increasing popularity of deno/design shows, but some of us just watched to mainline the schadenfreude that comes from seeing one neighbor try not lose their sh*t over someone else’s “vision.” Make us proud, TLC.

