Power Ranking The ‘True Blood’ Relationships

This post contains many, many spoilers. If you haven’t finished True Blood yet, turn back now.

While there was a fair share of vampires, fairies, and supernatural orgies, the heart of True Blood was definitely the relationships. Even when they were fighting for their lives on an unusually frequent basis, the residents of Bon Temps still managed to find bedfellows and build friendships. Sure, a shadow demon or a coven of witches may be plaguing your hamlet, but that doesn’t mean that life can stop, now does it?

It certainly wasn’t all sunshine and roses with bonds forged on True Blood, as some of these relationships will demonstrate, but they certainly kept things interesting. Let’s take a look back at some of the best and worst relationships (romantic and otherwise) on the HBO camp classic (which you can stream on HBO Now) and those that will make you jealous that you don’t have a strapping Viking at your sexual beck and call and relieved that your real life relationships require a lot less death and destruction. Probably. I don’t know your life.