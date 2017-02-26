ABC / CBS

The town of Twin Peaks will descend upon Austin at this year’s SXSW, bringing all the weirdness and delicious pie right along with it. The event is being called an “immersive experience” according to TV Insider and will feature an appearance by star Kyle MacLachlan, music inspired by the show, merchandise for sale, a photo booth, and best of all, a pop-up version of the Double R Diner from the show: