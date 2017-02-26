‘Twin Peaks’ Fans Will Be Able To Get The Full Diner Experience Thanks To A Pop-Up Event At SXSW

02.25.17

The town of Twin Peaks will descend upon Austin at this year’s SXSW, bringing all the weirdness and delicious pie right along with it. The event is being called an “immersive experience” according to TV Insider and will feature an appearance by star Kyle MacLachlan, music inspired by the show, merchandise for sale, a photo booth, and best of all, a pop-up version of the Double R Diner from the show:

“Showtime is giving fans the opportunity to stop by the Double R Diner pop-up shop, offering a limited quantity of local Austin treats, including free High Brew Coffee and Tiny Pies cherry pie. The Double R Diner will open its doors at noon on March 16. Additionally, Voodoo Doughnut is creating a limited collection of Twin Peaks-inspired doughnuts,”

