In its earliest days, Game of Thrones was “that show with the incest.” It’s a badge of honor the HBO series deserved and wore with pride, considering the pilot ends with a brother and sister Doing It. Eventually, though, as the number of sex scenes plummeted faster than Bran falling out of a tower, Thrones became “that show with the battling bastards” or “that show with the dragons.” But in the season seven finale, it fulfilled its destiny of becoming “that show with the incest AND the dragons.” Take a victory lap, guys.

Daenerys and Jon Snow, er, Aejon finally hooked up in “The Dragon and the Wolf,” much to the dismay of a worried-looking Tyrion. It was an odd, seemingly out-of-place shot, and one with multiple interpretations. Was he concerned for Dany? Jealous of Jon? Angry thinking about Podrick’s “magic c*ck”?

“From my point of view, Tyrion always seemed three steps ahead,” director Jeremy Podeswa explained to the New York Times when asked about Tyrion’s reaction. “As long as there is a professional alliance between Dany and Jon, that’s something that everybody wants. We can imagine that that’s a helpful alliance. But when things get personal, then people make decisions based on their emotions, and that can complicate matters going forward, so I think he sees the potential here for things to get very messy.”

He continued, “Usually, historically, nothing good comes out of relationships becoming more complicated! It’s also a question of what’s going to be his role within this new alliance, right? So there’s a kind of caution here.”

Poor Tyrion. He goes from one incestual family to another. He can’t win.

