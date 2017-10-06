Anthony DeVito is a comedian probably best known for his appearances on numerous late night shows over the years. You may have also know him from Adam Devine’s House Party and This American Life. Tonight, DeVito’s standup will be featured on Comedy Central’s Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He was nice enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I love a White Russian. Anytime you can mix alcohol with milk you’re heading in the right direction.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I’m not really big into Twitter. I like Instagram a lot, my favorite person on there is Ludacris. It’s mainly pictures of him on vacation with Kevin Hart. But he hashtags everything “now, that’s Ludacris.”

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

I’m a fan of The Sinner. Jessica Biel plays someone on trial for a murder she committed in plain sight. Her life makes me feel better about my own.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

I’d like a steak from this place in Paris. Can’t remember the name, something French.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I’m all over the dark web. All kinds of great sties on there. Can’t name any for legal reasons.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I think “Dorks” by Aesop Rock. I like listening to rap music while walking around NYC, seems to fit the hostile atmosphere.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Adrien is going to break your heart, so sleep around more in college.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Does the curly hair on Orthodox Jews come with the hat?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs, I don’t need the kind of judgment I get from cats. I’m already doing that to myself.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

I saw The National in Central Park a couple years back. When they played “Fake Empire,” as the trumpets kicked in, it was very cool. Also, Wyclef in college. The man’s an entertainer.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House. My Grandma got it for me a while ago, never been able to get rid of the thing. If anyone wants it, hit me up.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone’s ever done for you?

Comedy Central gave me a half-hour special, which airs October 6th at midnight. That was so nice of them.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park, but I like Family Guy. South Park is just more impressive. They’re so fast, and original. It’s like a time capsule. Rewatching the whole series is like reliving the past two decades.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I’d wake up around 10:30 am, get a coffee, read the paper, write jokes, then eat lunch. After that, it’s about a six-hour Netflix break until I take a shower and do shows.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

White Men Can’t Jump or Demolition Man. Both are tremendous Wesley Snipes vehicles.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

I’m most passionate about basketball. I was consumed by it as a kid, used to sleep with a ball in bed with me. Not anymore though, as an adult, my bed’s not big enough.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Galatoire’s in New Orleans. It’s an institution of a restaurant where you have to wear a blazer, and the waitstaff has white gloves on. Actually, they might not have them on, but that’s how I remember it. A fancy joint.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Ingrid Goes West, an indie kinda movie with Aubrey Plaza. It was great. My girlfriend and I were fighting, so it was a welcome respite before we got back into arguing.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Kathy Ireland. And, it hasn’t changed.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I’d make him my world famous “4th of July pasta.” It’s just ice cubes covered in brown gravy.

