All The Firsts The Trump White House Had Had

The ‘Veep’ Season Six Teaser Shows Selina Meyer’s Next Act

dan-seitz
Senior Contributor
02.20.17

If you missed the last season of Veep, suffice to say it ended on an absolutely brutal note that only got more relevant after November. And no, we’re not talking about Jonah getting cancer. No, Selina got screwed not only out of her role as President, naturally, but also a truly great foreign policy achievement was stolen from her. And it’s left her wondering what her second act is.

It will, of course, involve profanity and apparently wearing short skirts at glass podia. Veep‘s never been less than painfully cutting about the ugly day-to-day realities and betrayals of politics, and the political game is especially harsh on people who just miss the brass ring. Presidents get CEO gigs and speaking engagements. Near-misses mostly get to be the butt of jokes, and it’s especially bitter for Selina, who spent so much time on the sidelines.

As we mentioned, Jonah also has testicular cancer, marking the first time a disease has ever done the human race a solid, and we still don’t know just how his bid for glory as a New Hampshire Congressman is turning out. We’re guessing poorly, considering his campaign. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait very long to find out: Veep is back on HBO April 16th.

(via Twitter)

TAGSjulia louis-dreyfusTRAILERSveep
Author Profile Picture
Dan Seitz is a grad student and freelance writer. He currently lives in Boston.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP