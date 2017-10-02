AMC

Laurie Holden is happy to tell anyone who will listen that she’s still upset with how Andrea, the character she played for the first three seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead, was written off the show. (“Written off the show” is Walking Dead speak for “she commits suicide after being bitten by a walker.”)

Holden, who thought she was going to stick around for the entirety of the series (her character is still alive in the comics), said that she “got the call at 10 o’ clock the night before, while I was shooting, from the showrunner who is no longer a part of The Walking Dead [Glen Mazzara], saying that they couldn’t write the episode and that he was killing my character… I felt like I got shot. None of it was supposed to happen the way it did.”

During a recent fan convention, Holden again brought up her sudden departure, which she called a “mistake.” She continued, “I mean, it’s not like I couldn’t pull it off. I think the whole stuff that they wrote about Andrea and the Governor was complete and utter nonsense. I did the best that I could to tell that narrative and to justify it where Andrea kept her heart.”

If I was Holden, I’d be upset, too. For one thing, she no longer has a role on one of the biggest shows on TV. Also, she doesn’t get to play with a CGI tiger. That’s got to sting.

(Via Digital Spy)