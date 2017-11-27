AMC Officially Announces Who Will Cross Over From ‘The Walking Dead’ To ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Next Year

#Fear The Walking Dead #The Walking Dead
11.26.17 26 mins ago 2 Comments

AMC

After years of speculation (and sly denials on the part of AMC), Robert Kirkman announced back in October that a character from The Walking Dead would finally cross over on to Fear the Walking Dead (or vice versa), though Kirkman would offer no details about who the character would be. There has been a lot of speculation since about who it could be, including Morales (who has since returned … and departed from The Walking Dead) and several other characters, like Luciana from Fear the Walking Dead.

Most of the speculation, however, has revolved around Abraham, thanks mostly to a tweet he delivered soon after the crossover announcement.

Truthfully, Abraham makes the most sense. He used to live in Houston, Texas, which is where Fear the Walking Dead will be relocating in its fourth season and since his character is dead on The Walking Dead, jumping to the companion series should not present any scheduling conflicts.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead#The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEADThe Walking Dead

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP