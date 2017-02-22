AMC

A British retailer, Primark, has been pressured to discontinue the sale of a The Walking Dead T-shirt after some in the UK deemed the shirt racist. The shirt contains a picture of Lucille — the baseball bat surrounded by barbed wire wielded by the show’s ubervillain, Negan — and the words “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”

AMC

“It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no-one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages,” one shopper complained, according to The Telegraph. “It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.”