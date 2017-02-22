A British retailer, Primark, has been pressured to discontinue the sale of a The Walking Dead T-shirt after some in the UK deemed the shirt racist. The shirt contains a picture of Lucille — the baseball bat surrounded by barbed wire wielded by the show’s ubervillain, Negan — and the words “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
“It was fantastically offensive and I can only assume that no-one in the process of ordering it knew what they were doing or were aware of its subliminal messages,” one shopper complained, according to The Telegraph. “It is directly threatening of a racist assault, and if I were black and were faced by a wearer I would know just where I stood.”
Stop being such p*ssies! Not every single thing is racist, sexist, xenophobic, transphobic, or whatever the hot new term is! It’s a tee shirt that features a quote from a show, that’s it!
Where things go wrong is when retailers like this respond to such foolishness. Continue selling the shirts for fucks sakes
This is so silly. Context is everything. Still wouldn’t buy one. Too soon:(
Smart move! Just cause you’re not offended don’t mean its not offensive.. and Amerikkka never admits its mistakes so you have to check any possible issues at the door. I mean after all, we do still have a professional sports team called the Redskins and at certain points of Braves games an entire stadium goes into some kinda Indian rain dance complete with Tomahawk Chop and Amerikkka still says.. “it’s just baseball, calm down!” Smh
Why are people actively searching for things to be offended by?
This one has officially put me in “basic white girl” mode. I’ve got my jeggings and tall boots on, my Starbucks in hand with a Gillian Flynn novel, and I just can’t even…
The amount of things people are offended by deeply offends me.
It’s this kind of nonsense that put Trump in the White House. Anyone who claims that the line is anything other than “catch a tiger by his toe” is lying and seeking attention.