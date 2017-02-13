AMC

Viewers can probably count on one hand the number of times that Rick Grimes has really and truly smiled on The Walking Dead, so it may have come as a surprise for many to not only see Rick grinning, but doing so while being surrounded — and outnumbered — by an angry mob of strangers holding guns. Why would Rick express so much happiness when, from the perspective of the other Alexandrians, it appeared as though Rick could be killed?

Here’s the best explanation I could come up with: In the opening minutes of tonight’s midseason premiere, “Rock and the Road,” Father Gabriel took all the food from the Alexandria pantry, as well as a few other items of interest, packed them in his car, and — for mysterious reasons — drove away in the middle of the night. Late in the episode, when Rick, Aaron, and the others returned from their visits to both The Hilltop and The Kingdom, they were informed of Gabriel’s getaway.