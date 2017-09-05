AMC

The herd-thinning eighth season of AMC’s The Walking Dead, which will allegedly fix problems that plagued season seven, doesn’t premiere until October 22. But the network released the official synopsis on Tuesday.

It begins with a summary of last season, when Rick and company were “confronted with their deadliest challenge yet” (that’s either Negan, or Carol not making her world-famous cookies anymore), before getting to the “All Out War” that will shape the next 16 episodes. The synopsis promises “casualties,” and notes that the Saviors are “larger, better-equipped, and ruthless,” but the good guys have something Negan doesn’t: a CGI tiger. Tiger always beats baseball bat.

“Last season, Rick Grimes and his group of survivors were confronted with their deadliest challenge yet. With the comfort of Alexandria, they let their guard down, only to be reminded how brutal the world they live in can be. Feeling powerless under Negan’s rules and demands, Rick advocated the group play along. But seeing that Negan couldn’t be reasoned with, Rick began rallying together other communities affected by the Saviors. And with the support of the Hilltop and Kingdom, they finally have enough fire power to contest the Saviors. This season, Rick brings “All Out War” to Negan and his forces. The Saviors are larger, better-equipped, and ruthless — but Rick and the unified communities are fighting for the promise of a brighter future. The battle lines are drawn as they launch into a kinetic, action-packed offensive. Up until now, survival has been the focus of Rick and our group, but it’s not enough. They have to fight to take back their freedom so that they can live. So that they can rebuild. As with any battle, there will be losses. Casualties. But with Rick leading the Alexandrian forces, Maggie leading the Hilltop, and King Ezekiel leading the Kingdom — Negan and the Saviors’ grip on this world may finally be coming to an end.”

The eighth season premiere of The Walking Dead will also be the show’s 100th episode.