69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Everyone has their picks for the winners, and there are definitely plenty of productions and performances that should win, but only one thing is certain: there will be plenty of decisions to fuel your outrage on behalf of your favorites until the Golden Globes roll around.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron is still dealing with the consequences of her mistake, while Donna struggles to trust those around her. Bosworth reaches a breaking point.

The Orville (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — When Ed and Kelly are taken prisoner, Alara has to take control of Orville to rescue them.

Outlander (Starz, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Jamie is living like a hermit in a cave, while Claire and Frank are struggling to make their marriage work while raising Claire’s daughter with Jamie.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — In order to save the Ranch, a group goes on a quest for water.

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Abby’s choices start to impact the family, while Ray deals with Natalie.

The Deuce (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The dissolution of Vincent’s marriage sends him to a seedy hotel, where he gets involved with the mafia. Candy takes an interest in filmmaking after filling in for a friend on a porno shoot.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, 10:00 p.m.) — Cam finds a new passion while planning the Calloway Philanthropic Trust’s first fund-raiser.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — While Spencer’s plan for Las Vegas may be in jeopardy, Charles sees his dreams come true in Miami, with mixed results.

Vice Principals (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — In the second season premiere, Gamby is back and recovering from his wounds, but the North Jackson High School has changed drastically in his absence.

Rick and Morty (AdultSwim, Sunday 11:30 p.m.) — Rick admits a secret that he’s been keeping from Morty, and (surprise!) it’s horrible: Rick reveals “Morty Mind Blowers,” a number of memories that Morty asked Rick to erase.