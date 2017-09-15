Weekend Preview: The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Will Stoke Your Snub-Induced Indignation

#What's On Tonight
Features Writer
09.15.17

FX

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Everyone has their picks for the winners, and there are definitely plenty of productions and performances that should win, but only one thing is certain: there will be plenty of decisions to fuel your outrage on behalf of your favorites until the Golden Globes roll around.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron is still dealing with the consequences of her mistake, while Donna struggles to trust those around her. Bosworth reaches a breaking point.

The Orville (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — When Ed and Kelly are taken prisoner, Alara has to take control of Orville to rescue them.

Outlander (Starz, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Jamie is living like a hermit in a cave, while Claire and Frank are struggling to make their marriage work while raising Claire’s daughter with Jamie.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — In order to save the Ranch, a group goes on a quest for water.

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Abby’s choices start to impact the family, while Ray deals with Natalie.

The Deuce (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The dissolution of Vincent’s marriage sends him to a seedy hotel, where he gets involved with the mafia. Candy takes an interest in filmmaking after filling in for a friend on a porno shoot.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, 10:00 p.m.) — Cam finds a new passion while planning the Calloway Philanthropic Trust’s first fund-raiser.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — While Spencer’s plan for Las Vegas may be in jeopardy, Charles sees his dreams come true in Miami, with mixed results.

Vice Principals (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — In the second season premiere, Gamby is back and recovering from his wounds, but the North Jackson High School has changed drastically in his absence.

Rick and Morty (AdultSwim, Sunday 11:30 p.m.) — Rick admits a secret that he’s been keeping from Morty, and (surprise!) it’s horrible: Rick reveals “Morty Mind Blowers,” a number of memories that Morty asked Rick to erase.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 hours ago
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP