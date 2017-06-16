Starz

American Gods (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Lat week’s episode focusing on Mad Sweeney was one of the series’ best, but the first season finale finally introduces us to Kristen Chenoweth’s goddess, Easter, so fans should definitely expect greatness. After an episode without Shadow or Mr. Wednesday, hopefully the finale will broach a few of the many questions still left unanswered. If not, at least there’s season two on the horizon.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Six and Two clash over a potentially heroic course of action, and things go boom.

The Originals (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — The Mikealsons continue to vie for the control of New Orleans, and the Hollow might be the source of magic dark enough to defeat their enemies.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The CW’s loosely historical drama comes to an end tonight, and (historical spoiler) Mary’s reign will probably have a similar fate.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Things are not looking good for Waverly following the events of the premiere, and Wynonna faces off against some horrifying spider monsters.

Doctor Who (BBC America, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — The Doctor and Bill go looking for a lost Roman legion in the wilds of Scotland.

Orphan Black (BBC America, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — Sarah is forced to make a deal with Rachel in order to save Kira, and Helena is desperate to save her unborn twins.

T.J. Miller: Meticulously Ridiculous (HBO, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — The Silicon Valley actor, comedian, and friend of Uproxx launches his first HBO special, and fans of his absurdist humor will not want to miss it.



Celebrity Family Feud (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — This week features Eva Longoria vs. George Lopez and Yvette Nicole Brown vs. Ashley Graham.

American Grit (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Entitled “Cena Does The Dishes,” the contestants learn a little bit about personal sacrifice and being a part of a team.

Claws (TNT, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Who knew starting a nail salon would be so seedy? Desna and Virginia are already cooking up a cover story after their dealings with Roller.

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — As the zombie infected world is struggling over increasingly dwindling resources, “a mysterious character” is looking for a purpose before getting caught up in the action.

Grantchester (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The charming British mystery returns, once again inspiring the question: how can towns that are so small have so much murder?

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — “There’s a body alright.” Yeah, Twin Peaks: The Return is still determined to give absolutely nothing away.

I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Cassie attempts to push the envelope with her new material, while Edgar hopes to get back on Goldie’s good side.

Silicon Valley (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The Pied Piper team is attempting a stealth mission at Hooli-Con. There is no way this ends well.

The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — It’s *NSYNC vs. SNL as Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Bobby Moynihan, and Sasheer Zamata battle it out this week.

Veep (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Big things are happening for Jonah and Selina’s book is finally here. Dan, Ben, and Kent go drinking.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ryan Adams

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kirsten Dunst, Larry the Cable Guy, Nikki Glaser

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Scarlett Johansson, Bill Burr, Fleet Foxes