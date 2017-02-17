HBO



Big Little Lies (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this new miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty follows a group of well-to-do housewives trying to cover up a shocking murder in an affluent California town. Shailene Woodley stars a Jane, a poor, single mom who tries to connect with the other mothers of her son’s classmates, a group of rich women with secrets of their own. Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz round out the cast and the show, directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, has a definite Stepford Wives thriller vibe going for it.

The Good Fight (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – The long-awaited Good Wife spin off is here. The show picks up a year from when its predecessor left off and though Julianna Margulies is notable absent, plenty of other characters have stuck around for a second turn. The story picks up with promising young lawyer Maia Rindell (Game of Thrones star Rose Leslie) beginning her legal career while fighting against her tarnished family name. She teams up with her godmother Diane (Christine Baranski) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) to begin working at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms.

Billions (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Billions returns with a slow-simmer for its second season. Crooked hedge-fund titan Axe (Damian Lewis) and morally compromised federal attorney Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) are still at each other’s throats sure, but this season doesn’t begin with a golden shower or a paranoid meltdown. Instead, Axe is trying to repair his reputation and taking his time plotting his revenge against Rhoades, who’s in trouble with the Attorney General.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – The gang celebrates Monroe’s birthday with a surprise getaway but things take a dark turn when a hotel employee targets Nick in order to avenge his father.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Chuck tries to get used to having more “alone time” after his wife starts work at her new job, Vanessa forms her own lending library, and a conspiracy theorist appears on a vlog with Mike.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Bozer and Riley busy themselves trying to hack in Jack’s CIA file in order to figure out his history with Matty while Mac and Jack try to rescue a kidnapped fugitive they’ve been tracking using only a hook and a car cable.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – Rosewood learns some unsettling news about his health as more details about Villa’s past are revealed during the search for a counterfeit currency big shot.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – One of the show’s biggest villains makes his return tonight. Kai, that a**hole who put Elena to sleep is back to thwart Damon and Alaric’s plans of obtaining a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade. Meanwhile, Stefan is held captive by a surprising acquaintance and forced to confront a dark secret from his past.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) – Dave tries to plan a painless breakup and Ken counsels Pat about a strange new rash he thinks is relation to relationship stress.

Emerald City (NBC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – West uses dangerous magic to help Tip, who may or may not be a long lost princess; the Wizard heads to the Kingdom of Ev; and Glinda recovers something precious after Dorothy and Lucas arrive at her castle.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Twisted serial killer Dr. Madison Grey returns to play some sick mind games with the Five-O crew.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Elizabeth teams up with Narcisse to expand her territory as Mary tries to root out a traitor amongst her inner circle.

Shark Tank (ABC, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Two former Google employees from Boulder have developed a subscription service that teaches kids how to code, and a woman from New York has designed a voice mail app for children. Other pitches come from a self-proclaimed plant killer and two New Yorkers who boast about changing a dynamic in the hotel industry.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Molly’s dad returns from duty just days before her birthday prompting Diana to wonder if he wants to be part of their daughter’s life again.

Blue Bloods (CBS, Friday 10:00 p.m.) – Nicky goes on a ride along with Jamie, Linda’s brother asks for help from Danny after landing into some trouble with the mob, and a lawyer whose client was wrongfully arrested wants police officers’ disciplinary records to be made public.

Ransom (CBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — When Eric and other guests at an annual retreat are taken hostage by the fanatical leader of a militia group, Maxine leads the team in her first negotiation.

Mercy Street (PBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Pinkerton questions the Greens; Lisette helps connect a disfigured, amnesiac soldier with his family, and Anne works with Hale to undermine McBurney’s authority when she isn’t named head nurse.

The Paley Center Salutes NBC’s 90th Anniversary (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — NBC’s 90-year history is celebrated with special guests, including Ted Danson, Tina Fey, William Shatner, and Jennifer Lopez, and a look at the network’s iconic shows.

The Simpsons (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Bart deals with guilt after betraying Lisa and Homer finds he has a knack for playing chess.

NBA All-Star Game: From New Orleans (TNT,TBS, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — The NBA’s superstars take center stage in the 66th All-Star Game. Anthony Davis leads the West as LeBron James and first-timer Giannis Antetokounmpo take the court for the East.

Son of Zorn (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) – The season finale sees Zorn fighting to get Linda’s job back by tapping into the Zephyrian market while Alan tries to win Layla back by becoming Prom King.

Family Guy (Fox, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The guys form a string quartet, but Peter doesn’t make the cut. Meanwhile, Brian is forced to be Carter’s seeing-eye dog and comes to enjoy the life of luxury.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Carrie’s work follows her home and Keane gets pushed to the side.

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – A member of the team is held hostage and tortured by the mole while another discovers he was betrayed by someone he least expected.

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – As the group goes searching for a missing Alexandrian they stumble across a mysterious collective, whose inhabitants are unlike any they have come across.

Victoria on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – A pregnant Victoria must chose a regent in the event that she dies while giving birth but her choice angers the Tory party.

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Bonny and Rackham endure a hellish existence as Eleanor offers aid to Max and Nassau is overrun with violence.

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Gayle’s cat, Mr. Business, lands a pet agent but when Bob discovers Linda may have been bankrolling the cat’s career, he threatens to shut the whole thing down.

Elementary (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of a former professional eSports video game player who died after being assaulted in front of his fans during a live video stream.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Marnie, Desi and Hannah go on a road trip to upstate New York while Andrew accompanies Shoshanna to a networking event for young professionals, where she has an awkward reunion with some former classmates.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Tracee Ellis Ross, Cedric the Entertainer, Iliza Shlesinger, and Joshua Malina join the panelists. Participants include someone who claims to have 50 marathons in 50 states in 50 straight days, the builder of the world’s smallest house, the best best paparazzi in the business, and the youngest person to climb Mount Everest.

Crashing (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) – The premiere of this new comedy follows a timid, aspiring comedian (Pete Holmes) whose life is turned upside down by his wife’s affair.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Joel McHale, Zoe Kravitz, Ryan Adams

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Julie Andrews, Christina Hendricks, the Umbilical Brothers