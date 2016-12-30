Dennis Reynold's Darkest Moments from 'Always Sunny'

Weekend Preview: 'Sherlock' Returns And 'The Mick' Premieres

The Mick (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — This new comedy starring It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Kaitlin Olson focuses on a irresponsible, hard-partying woman who decides to help raise her sister’s three children after said sister goes on the run to escape federal charges. The only problem: she’s a sh*t mom and the kids are spoiled brats.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2017 (ABC, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — Mariah Carey, DNCE, Thomas Rhett and Gloria Estefan perform as Ryan Seacrest, Jenny McCarthy and Fergie host festivities in New York, L.A. and New Orleans. This will be going on for two hours. Get comfortable. Or, you know, find some friends and celebrate New Year’s away from the T.V.

Sherlock on Masterpiece (PBS, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Season four kicks off with Holmes anticipating Moriarty’s posthumous move while becoming obsessed with why someone is destroying images of the late prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Doomsday: 10 Ways the World Will End (History, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Just in case 2016 hasn’t been enough of a sh*t show already, now you can theorize what would happen if otherworldly aliens launch a surprise attack on Earth and imagine how ocean currents, were they to stop, would unleash a cascade of weather disasters. Awesome.

Live From Lincoln Center (PBS, Saturday 8:00 p.m.) — If you’re looking for a classier way to celebrate New Year’s Eve, the New York Philharmonic is performing works by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Late Night With Seth Meyers New Year’s Eve Special (NBC, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — Seth Meyers is hosting a New Year’s Eve special too and this one sounds mildly more interesting than the rest, mostly because of the guest list which includes: Jennifer Lawrence, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leslie Jones.

Nicki Minaj: Live From Brooklyn (BET, Saturday 10:00 p.m.) — Another option for ringing in the new year: watch Nicki Minaj perform live from Brooklyn.

Ransom (CBS, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — The premiere of this new drama from CBS follows Eric Beaumont, a top crisis and hostage negotiator, who uses his knowledge of human behavior to solve the most difficult kidnap and ransom cases.

The Bachelor: Countdown to Nick (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — We get another look at Nick Viall, the show’s newest bachelor, and an intro to the 30 bachelorettes vying for his attention.

Sunday Night Football: Packer at Lions (NBC, Sunday 8:20 p.m.) — Green Bay takes on Detroit at Detroit.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox, 8:30 p.m.) — This hour-long episode sees the entire squad on a manhunt for a bunch of prison escapees. Marshawn Lynch is the only key witness and Jake and Amy place a bet on who can capture the most inmates.

The Librarians (TNT, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — A magical love potion makes the unpleasant Cindy Kroger popular, which prompts her to to try to launch a “love missile” that will compel the entire world to become her fan base.

To Tell the Truth (ABC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — In the second season premiere, Jalen Rose, Ashley Graham, Angela Kinsey, and Donald Faison join the panel. Guests include a champion Sumo wrestler, the inventor of the hashtag, the creator of the language Dothraki used on Game of Thrones, an original dancer from Soul Train, and a survivor of a bear attack.

Pure Genius (CBS, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The best friend of Walter’s daughter contracts a deadly flesh-eating disease and the staff must work quick to save her while James tries a radical anti-viral treatment to help a man ravaged by HIV.

The Affair (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Helen makes some troubling discoveries after Noah disappears to return to a place he’s spent his life trying to escape and attempts to repair his relationship with Martin before it’s too late.

