HBO

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Game of Thrones (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Almost as quickly as it started, Game of Thrones season seven is coming to an end on Sunday. There are many loose ends to tie up (or leave flying in the wind until next season), but the title hints at three things especially: Jon and Dany are going to bone, we may possibly get a flashback to what really happened between Rhaegar and Lyanna, and someone is finally going to know Jon’s true heritage. If the Stark girls manage to kill Littlefinger, even better.

Killjoys (Syfy, Friday 8:00 p.m.) — Johnny comes faces to face with his enemy Delle Seyah as they meet to set the terms of war.

Dark Matter (Syfy, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — The crew of the Raza unites to end a corporate war.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Wynonna and her team face off in a final battle against the Widows as the latest Earp heir is born.

Halt And Catch Fire (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — The women are at the forefront as Cameron presents her game at a conference and Donna deals with some old rivals.

Twin Peaks: The Return (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — “No knock, no doorbell.”

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Abby starts building her new bar while Mickey deals with a movie star client.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Cam’s visit home sends him on trip down memory lane. Missy deals with a strange phone call.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:15 p.m.) — Spencer is still looking for funding for his Las Vegas stadium. Won’t someone give The Rock the money for his dreams?

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:45 p.m.) — Everyone was making the worst possible decisions last week, so we should all be bracing for the fallout. Molly is hooking up with the married (openly) Dro, Issa is dealing with coworker drama, and Lawrence wants to have it both ways.

Rick and Morty (AdultSwim, Sunday, 11:30 p.m.) — Morty just wants to go to school and maybe even get the girl, but of course Rick is going to ruin that chance for him.