HBO

Here’s what we’re watching this weekend. For upcoming premiere dates, check out our full list here.

Insecure (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — After the major emotional fall out from the last episode, Issa is forced to face some real truths about her relationship with Lawrence. Girl, cut that cord. Molly is also left to face reality about both her job and Dro. There is only so much one capable woman can put up with.

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC, Saturday 9:00 p.m.) — Cameron and Donna handle the nuts and bolts of running a business, while Joe and Gordon assemble a team to map the web.

The Orville (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Seth McFarland’s new Star Trek spoof premieres, the Orville’s captain has to endure the arrival of his ex-wife onboard as they explore the corners of the galaxy. Oh, and they have to fight off a dangerous killer alien race known as the Krill.

Outlander (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Everyone’s favorite time traveling romantic drama has returned. While Claire and Jamie have been torn apart by decades and war, both learn how to live without each other in new worlds, both literally and figuratively. Fear not: it will be back to bodice ripping in no time.

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — The Clark family faces the fallout of their decisions in the midseason finale, while new leadership rises at the Ranch while everyone else tries to keep the peace.

Ray Donavan (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Ray’s still in therapy, and it’s becoming a problem with Sam’s quest for power.

The Deuce (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — This deep dive into the rise of the porn industry in the 1970s and 80s shows off the seedier side of New York history. Plus, you get two James Franco’s for the price of one.

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz, 10:00 p.m.) — Cam and Alison have an intense encounter with some fans. Cassie’s podcast takes off, while Reggie advises Missy about her job search.

Ballers (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Spencer is forced to rethink his priorities when some new information comes to light.