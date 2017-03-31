AMC

The Walking Dead (AMC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – The show’s seventh season finale is here and, if the cast and showrunners are to be believed, it’s going to be a devastating roller coaster of emotions. Rick’s got his army and his ammunition but Negan’s not without his own backup and he’s ready for an attack. We’re finally going to get the showdown we’ve been waiting for all season but not before a favorite character or two is killed off. (It’s been real Sasha.)

Big Little Lies (HBO, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – We’ve come to the end of the road for this surprisingly complex, incredibly fun to watch mini-series. Tonight we learn the identity of the murder victim but not before the costumed fundraiser is held. Celeste, still reeling from her decision to leave Perry, makes another bold decision regarding her marriage as Madeline deals with the fallout from her past indiscretions and Jane learns who’s really been hurting Amabella at school.

Grimm (NBC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – In the series finale, Nick faces off against a seemingly unbeatable enemy in order to save the world while Monroe, Rosalee and Eve search for answers and stumble upon a rare potion that may help the fight.

Last Man Standing (ABC, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – The season six finale sees Mandy job shadowing Mike and causing a dispute between Chuck and Joe, but her conflict-resolution skills differ from his own.

MacGyver (CBS, Friday 8:00 p.m.) – When a close friend of Mac’s fakes her own death in order to protect her scientific research, he and Jack do their best to protect her.

Rosewood (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — A woman’s body found frozen solid tests Rosewood and Villa’s ability to solve a new kind of cold case.

The Originals (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Klaus spends some bonding time with Hope as Elijah mediates a dispute between Hayley and Freya and Vincent and Marcel go looking for a witch who plans to sacrifice a group of innocent children, including Hope Mikaelson.

Dr. Ken (ABC, Friday 8:30 p.m.) – The season two finale is here and Ken finds himself in an awkward situation with Alison Brie after auditioning for a sitcom set at a community college.

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS, Friday 9:00 p.m.) — Five-0 helps a close friend work the case of a kidnapped wealthy woman whose husband may have something to hide.

Reign (CW, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – Darnley receives a visitor who threatens his impending marriage to Mary while Catherine and Narcisse find Charles and attempt to convince him to return to the castle.

Sleepy Hollow (Fox, Friday 9:00 p.m.) – In the season four finale, Team Witness must stop Dreyfuss from infiltrating the White House and taking power.

Blue Bloods (CBS, Friday 10:00 p.m.) — Danny investigates the disappearance of a former cop who planned to make amends with a woman she wrongfully convicted years ago.

Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) — Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley host the 52nd annual celebration with performers including Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, and, oddly enough, the Backstreet Boys.

Little Big Shots (NBC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight’s talented lineup includes a 5-year-old kung-fu expert, a 12-year-old singer and harpist from Romania, a young Shakespeare wiz, a baton twirler, a comic-book artist, and a 9-year-old from China who wows with Latin dance moves.

Once Upon a Time (ABC, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Regina and Snow try to distract Emma from the fact that Hook and the rest of the Nautilus’ crew are trapped in another realm.

The Simpsons (Fox, Sunday 8:00 p.m.) – Disappointed in Yale, Mr. Burns starts his own for-profit university and he hires Homer as one of its professors.

Making History (Fox, Sunday 8:30 p.m.) — Needing some cold cash for Deb to purchase an ice-cream parlor, the trio sets out to figure a way to profit from the fixed 1919 Chicago World Series, but their get-rich-quick scheme hits a snag in the form of infamous mobster Al Capone

Black Sails (Starz, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) — Flint makes a final push to bring England to its knees and Silver makes a decision that seals his fate.

Chicago Justice (NBC, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – A pregnant woman is murdered and her baby is stolen by a woman desperate to become a mother but the case gets complicated when DNA evidence makes it difficult to find the killer.

Homeland (Showtime, Sunday 9:00 p.m.) – Carrie and Quinn make a shocking discovery while Max runs into trouble at work.

The Last Man on Earth (Fox, Sunday 9:30 p.m.) — Tandy tries to take charge of a new situation, while Carol is suspicious of Todd’s behavior.

American Crime (ABC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Luis learns his son’s fate as Coy devises a plan to get himself off the farm and Jeanette pleads her case to Laurie Ann about the working conditions in the field.

Billions (Showtime, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Axe seeks counsel on how best to recoup his losses after the disaster in Sandicot and Chuck alienates Wendy causing the couple to change the status of their separation.

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — Joan and Hedda launch a campaign against Bette, who’s set to win her record-breaking third Best Actress Oscar.

Shades of Blue (NBC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) — The Mafia seeks revenge on Harlee by framing her for murder while Wozniak fights to keep his cop family together when evidence of an old crime puts pressure on the already splintering team.

Girls (HBO, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Adam shares surprising news with Hannah as Shoshanna helps Ray slog through his new oral-history project until a fortuitous encounter with her old boss gives their venture a much-needed boost.

Into the Badlands (AMC, Sunday 10:00 p.m.) – Sunny runs into a dangerous foe who seems to know him quite well while the Widow prepares for a deadly showdown.

Crashing (HBO, Sunday 10:30 p.m.) — Pete’s warm-up gig on Rachael Ray’s show gives him a natural high, but he comes crashing down after a surprise visit from Leif’s wife.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Samuel L. Jackson, Dakota Fanning, Ed Sheeran

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Susan Sarandon, Joey McIntyre, Robert Klein