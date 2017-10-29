Netflix

WARNING: Spoilers for Stranger Things season two ahead.

Stranger Things is back on Netflix and bigger in every way. A bigger cast. Bigger stakes. Bigger geography. And of course, a bigger monster. If you thought the Demogorgon from season one was bad news, wait til you meet the massive unnamed monster known by various monikers: the Thessalhydra, the Mind Flayer, or simply as the Shadow Monster.

This post contains major spoilers for Stranger Things 2. If you haven’t seen the entire series yet, we’d recommend you turn back now!

‘Shadow Monster’ is definitely the most apt description for season 2’s big baddie. When Will first starts witnessing the creature, it appears as a giant spider-like creature hundreds of feet tall that is often surrounded by cloud or fog. Whereas the majority of the Upside Down is washed out and devoid of color, the Shadow Monster is often accompanied by an ominous red lighting. The creature itself appears to be made of a smoke like particulate, but it also has some sort of mysterious connection to all the other living matter in the Upside Down.

Consider this: while the giant smoke snake Will saw in the Upside Down never managed to fully corporealize over the town of Hawkins, all signs point to the tunnels spreading out from the Hawkins National Laboratory as literal extensions of the Shadow Monster’s body. After being possessed by the creature, Will could feel the tunnels expanding through the ground. The monster itself felt pain when the tunnels were burnt with fire, and the passages had more in common with the inside of a living creature than mere holes in dirt.

Dr. Owens referred to the Shadow Monster as a super-organism, and that may not be too far from the truth. But is all the biological matter we saw in the tunnels from the tentacles to the spore pustules to the Demodogs a part of the Shadow Monster, or is the Shadow Monster merely controlling them in the same way it was able to control Will?