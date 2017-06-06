TNT

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) – Pope and Craig help Deran score some quick cash while Smurf adjusts to being sidelined by the guys.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Tosh returns tonight with a CeWEBrity Profile of Ricky Berwick, the kid who did a cover of “Jump On It” on his recorder.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More auditions, more child puppeteers who are both amazingly talented and incredibly creepy.

Downward Dog (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Nan tries to get a date with a cute dog owner but Martin struggles with self-esteem issues after meeting the guy’s well-trained dog.

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer’s family reels from A.D.’s latest taunt, leaving Spencer more confused than ever about who to trust and Ezra notices Aria’s change in attitude and fears he may have lost her.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Major bonds with an unexpected friend and Ravi uncover terrifying information about the zombie hunters’ plans.

Ink Master (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) – Season nine begins with artists from nine of America’s best shops arrive to compete for the crown of “Master Shop.”

Team Ninja Warrior (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Four teams battle to earn a spot in the Finals during tonight’s wild card round.

World of Dance (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – J.Lo and the rest judges critic a handful of talented crews.

The Jim Jefferies Show (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Comedy Central’s giving us another male late night host, this time Australian comedian Jim Jefferies who promises to provide some brutally honest, thought-provoking commentary on pop culture.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tom Cruise, Kate Mara, Bleachers, Mike McCready

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Salma Hayek, Hasan Minhaj, Feist

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Courtney Love, John Early, Masa Takayama, Jared Champion

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Nicole Kidman, Kit Harington, Ed Sheeran

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: John Avlon

Conan: Ty Burrell, Zach Woods, Brent Cobb