Fox

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Fox’s newest drama is about a rich white guy who creates his own high-tech police force in order to get revenge on the person who killed his best friend. The timing of this show is pretty terrible – the last thing anyone needs is to see a wealthy white guy using his money to gain power and control an armed force — but what the hell, this is Fox after all.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Rebecca’s busy trying to find the person responsible for the Rangers’ file leak while Carter is using some nefarious methods to get the money Ben demands in exchange for a list he seized from a safe at Khalid’s compound.

Kevin Can Wait (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kyle tries to get back at Kevin for not choosing him to be best man at his wedding to Donna by convincing Chale to give him that responsibility. Meanwhile, Donna and Kevin’s kid-free vacation is put in jeopardy by their bad decision making.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Magnus and Alec go on their first date; Clary and Isabelle pay the Iron Sisters a visit in order to learn more about Valentine’s plan; and Simon and Maia search for Luke, who went missing during the attack on the Institute.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — M’gann seeks sanctuary at the DEO after Armek arrives in National City intent on taking her back to Mars to face her punishment as a traitor. Unfortunately for her, Armek is a crafty shapeshifter who knows how to sneak into a heavily guarded facility.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The nine remaining ladies head to the U.S. Virgin Islands with Nick where the bachelor learns more about one of the women before a group date goes terribly wrong.

The New Celebrity Apprentice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks pop by for tonight’s challenge which sees the teams producing an ad campaign, hosting a party and staging a variety show for Carnival Corporation.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) — Goldberg answers Brock Lesnar’s challenge as the road to WrestleMania begins.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Adam spends time with Lowell at Andi’s request which results with Don feeling a little left out.

Beyond (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Luke looks into Holden’s odd behavior as he embarks on a road trip with Charlie to learn how to better control his abilities.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Rogelio’s red carpet tantrum goes viral and Jane tries to recreate her first date with Michael in order to relieve their mounting stress.

Superior Donuts (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Franco’s creative recipe is a hit, prompting Arthur to try to prove himself by whipping up his own donut flavor.

The Young Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) – Lenny experiences a significant loss even as he gets an ego boost thanks to his favorite writer. Meanwhile, Sofia returns to the Vatican and encourages the pope to make Africa his first trip abroad to mark the 30th anniversary of Sister Antonia’s “Village of Goodness.”

2 Broke Girls (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Caroline is excited to go out on her first date with Bobby, but she gets nervous jitters when she realizes Max will be in charge of the dessert bar solo for the first time.

Scorpion (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team’s mission to locate sunken treasure backfires, leaving Paige and Walter stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by sharks.

Timeless (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Lucy struggles with her identity in the present after discovering her dad works for Rittenhouse while Wyatt is put on lockdown following his time machine hijacking. Meanwhile, Flynn heads to 1927 France on the day that Charles Lindbergh completes his transatlantic flight.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – In the future, the terrorists try to extract information from the hostages while in the past, Alex attempts to convince Owen that the traitor is amongst them and the recruits are assigned to get an asset out of Germany, but the target has a death wish.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Emma Stone, MUNA

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Tom Selleck, Joe Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Paul Giamatti, Wendy Williams, Highly Suspect

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Tracee Ellis Ross, Dan Stevens, Electric Guest

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rep. Keith Ellison

Conan: Janelle Monae, Sam Richardson, Bishop Briggs