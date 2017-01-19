Netflix

Frontier (Netflix) — Netflix’s latest drama is a historical one with a familiar face. Jason Momoa — you know, the guy who used to be Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones and who will soon be playing a DC superhero — is Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Native American outlaw who finds himself in the middle of a power struggle for wealth and influence during the 18th century Canadian fur trade.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off tonight. I know what you’re all thinking — why watch a TV show about a sad clown when we have to deal with one in the Oval Office? — but Baskets is a pretty great show with a strong cast and an even more interesting story line. (It also has Zach Galifianakis dressing up as a French clown for almost every episode, so there’s that too.) Last season ended with ended with Chip hopping a freight train out of Bakersfield. Season two follows him on the road as he congregates with fellow traveling performers and tries to realize his dream of becoming a successful clown.

Hell’s Kitchen (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A luxurious overnight trip to Las Vegas is at stake when the remaining chefs compete in a head-to-head challenge, during which they must race to hit a buzzer in order to get three of the six ingredients needed to create a dish for guest judge Jenn Louis.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Sheldon’s forced to play peacemaker when Penny and Leonard get into a fight.

NBA Basketball: Wizards at Knicks (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) — It’s Washington at New York in an Eastern Conference meeting at Madison Square Garden.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s two-part season one finale kicks off with Michael facing his greatest challenge as Eleanor, Jianyu and Janet make a monumental decision. Later, Eleanor and the rest of her group contemplate their fates in the Good Place.

The Great Indoors (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Mason’s investigative piece brings him fame which doesn’t sit well with a jealous Jack who tries to reassert his dominance in the workplace.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dr. Rhodes operates on a mystery patient; Dr. Reese struggles to handle the graveyard shift; and Dr. Charles passes along some vital news.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Chris Pratt makes his return to his wifey’s comedy series tonight playing Marjorie’s likable nephew who comes to town. Bonnie encourages Christy to go after him (because, why wouldn’t you?) until he’s labeled off limits by his protective aunt.

My Kitchen Rules (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Naomi Judd and husband Larry Strickland host an Italian-themed dinner party; and Brandi Glanville and her friend Dean Sheremet, a chef, prepare a difficult entrée.

Life in Pieces (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Colleen and Matt invite Kurt Warner to their tailgate party when the family attends an L.A. Rams game; Joan and Jen try to improve their seats; and Greg is picked for a halftime contest involving a football toss.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Will decides to trust an old friend; Jennifer visits Katie; and Bram meets the camp commandant.

Lip Sync Battle (Spike, 10:00 p.m.) — It’s the battle of the former late night talk show hosts as Jay Leno takes on Craig Ferguson.

Pure Genius (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — A major pop star’s voice and career are threatened by laryngeal cancer, which Talaikha and Malik treat while at the receiving end of the terrified singer’s wrath.

The Blacklist (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Liz goes undercover to infiltrate an elite group of female thieves in order to find out more information about their next heist but before she’s accepted into the group, she must prove herself.

Caraoke Showdown (Spike, 10:30 p.m.) — Craig and the Blue Man Group drive around Las Vegas.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Anthony Anderson, Priyanka Chopra, Travis Scott

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Aziz Ansari, Carrie Brownstein, Panic! at the Disco

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Johnny Galecki, Idina Menzel, Bash & Pop

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jim Parsons, Ben McKenzie, Jon Favreau, Dan Pfeiffer, Leah Shapiro

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Chris Hardwick, Nina Dobrev, Fitz and the Tantrums

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Scott Conroy, James McAvoy

Conan: Andrew Dice Clay, Billy Wayne Davis