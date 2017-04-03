What’s On Tonight: The Walls Are Closing In On ‘Bates Motel’

A&E

Bates Motel (A&E, 10:00 p.m.) – Norman descends further into madness when Sheriff Jane informs him the police have found more bodies surrounding the hotel. As he and Mother try to cover up his gruesome killing, Dylan returns home to mourn Norma and help Sam’s widow while Romero is visited by an old friend.

24: Legacy (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Nicole and Carter have it out over his commitment to the CTU and the questionable status of their relationship while Rebecca deals with personal problems of her own when she’s forced to make a difficult decision.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Julianne and Derek Hough return to the ballroom for tonight’s Vegas Night theme which features iconic Las Vegas songs. Oh, and one couple gets the boot.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight the artists get to choose their own songs to perform in the battle rounds while coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani serve as key advisers.

WWE Monday Night Raw (USA, 8:00 p.m.) – A look back at WrestleMania in Orlando and that Brock Lesnar/Goldberg WWE Universal title match.

Young & Hungry (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Yolanda goes on a strict diet to avoid an early death and Gabi intervenes when Josh refuses to reconnect with his dad.

Baby Daddy (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) — Tucker is nominated for a prestigious television award, prompting his mom to surprise him as his guest to the ceremony, which throws a wrench in Tucker’s plan to have Bonnie pose as his mom.

NCAA Basketball Tournament: North Carolina vs. Gonzaga (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – It’s North Carolina vs. Gonzaga in the championship game in Glendale, Ariz.

APB (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – When an FBI agent’s informant’s life is put in danger, Murphy and Gideon offer assistance but their choice to help may put the company at risk.

Quantico (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Alex forges an unexpected bond with an asset at the center of a conspiracy as Clay uses his fiancée to carry out an operation.

Taken (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Christina hunts for a mole inside the CIA and John faces a spiritual crisis after trying to resolve his brother’s problem with a local gang as the ODNI try to help a Russian spy and his pregnant girlfriend defect.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Chris Evans, Amanda Peet, Mastodon

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Vin Diesel, Shaquille O’Neal, Pitbull featuring Stephen Marley

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Esposito, Joey Bada$$

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chelsea Handler, Jake Johnson, Craig Finn, Jonathan Mover

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Steve Nash

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Dr. Willie Parker