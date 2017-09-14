FX

Better Things (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Better Things is back and word is it’s even more stellar in its second season. Sam’s still raising three kids on her own and trying to balance her personal life with her acting career and though she throws a party in the premiere episode of season two, she still has no time for people and gives no f*cks about hurting feelings.

Zoo (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – So Abigail is still continuing with her whacko plan to help hybrids rule the world which of course leads her to taking down the team’s plan in hybrid territory. Dariela and Tessa set out on a rescue mission to save the crew but not before Jackson decides to fight mutated wolves with a single AK47.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The world will soon be right again and Jamie Foxx will no longer be the host of whatever the hell this show is because the season finale is tonight.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – You know the drill: one player gets the boot, the rest compete for power and backstab each other in the process.

Love Connection (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – The season ends the way it began, by sending a couple of singles out on dates and then peer pressuring them into ruining any chance they had at a real connection.

American Vandal (Netflix) – Netflix is giving us another true-crime series to obsess over, or at least a satire of the kind of true-crime series we obsess over with American Vandal. The show takes a look at the aftermath of a high school prank that left 27 faculty members’ cars vandalized and the student blamed for the crime.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Stephen Colbert, Nina Dobrev, Dustin Lynch

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dr. Jane Goodall, Yo Gotti featuring Nicki Minaj

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jennifer Lawrence, Caitriona Balfe, Ezra Klein, Elaine Bradley

The Late Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jenna Fischer, Andrea Riseborough, Jesus Trejo

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jill Soloway

Conan: Jim Jefferies, Katy Tur, Taylor Tomlinson