FX

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Division 3 is still using Amy as bait to get to David and the rest of the group. While he tries to figure out a way to save her, Dr. Bird continues her memory exercises which reveal more disturbing information about David’s past and that creepy guy with the yellow eyes. Oh yeah, and at some point during the episode, David blows more sh*t up.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Fx, 10:00 p.m.) — Dennis tries to get the gang to to work at Paddy’s during Valentine’s Day in the hopes of improving their relationships but everyone gets distracted by a mystery cricket living in the alley way.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — China White, Cupid and Liza Warner break out of Iron Heights and head to Star City for revenge. Oliver tries to bring them in but before he can, the ACU steps in to arrest the Green Arrow for the murder of Det. Malone.

Blindspot (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The team splits up into some pretty unconventional pairings in order to chase down multiple leads in the case of a lethal courier.

Hunted (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — One team uses an online scam to divert the hunters’ attention as the hunters go after another pair by obtaining surveillance footage.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Things get serious between Riggs and DEA Agent Karen Palmer as he and Murtaugh investigate the murder of a high school football phenom which leads them into the seedy world of college recruiting.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly decides to give Adam a makeover after a local talent agent labels him nerd material. Meanwhile, Barry goes punk and Murray tries o become more involved in Erica’s life.

Speechless (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The DiMeo’s host their annual Oscar party for special needs families but Maya is threatened by another mom who seems to have her sh*t together.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Reid gets some devastating news as the team investigates a series of fatal car crashes involving drivers and pedestrians.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Fin revisits his military roots when an Army ranger is involved in a sexual assault case.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Cam suffers a head injury and is rushed to the hospital but he objects to having an MRI after a traumatic incident on his family farm involving a well caused him to fear enclosed spaces. Meanwhile, Phil and Jay’s real estate investment isn’t panning out and Gloria’s birthday gift for Claire doesn’t sit well with her employees following a series of budget cuts at work.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Margo and Eliot learn ruling a magical kingdom isn’t all it’s cracked up to be as Quentin tries to adjust to his new life and Julia and Kady discover another consequence of Reynard’s attack.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The Otis murder wreaks havoc on the beauty salon and threatens to destroy the family as more information about Carlotta’s troubled past comes to light.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke’s list is discovered by an unhappy Jasper who threaten to reveal the truth to everyone in Arkadia while Abby tries to use Luna’s blood to develop a cure for radiation sickness.

Blackish (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Bow allows the kids to swear in the house after realizing it promotes honesty amongst them while Dre is forced into jury duty and begins to take his civic duty seriously when the defendant is a young African American.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Olinsky goes undercover to catch a father seeking revenge for the death of his daughter. Elsewhere, Ruzek is put on patrol duty after returning from his own undercover assignment.

Doubt (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Cameron faces a conflict when her client must testify against his own cousin and Sadie takes on a case involving one of Isaiah’s oldest friends as she tries to keep her relationship with Billy strictly professional.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo, 10:00 p.m.) — Season three wraps up with Abby finishing her romance novel while questioning her relationship with Mike as Phoebe’s marriage faces it’s harshest test yet during a weekend getaway.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Celebrity panelists include Casey Wilson; Lamorne Morris; Leah Remini; Mario Cantone; Niecy Nash; and Scott Wolf.

Six (History, 10:00 p.m.) — The Team’s bold decision could result in Rip’s rescue or lead to grave consequences.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Harvey, Louis and Rachel consider getting their hands dirty as Mike’s class actions law suit hits a snag.

The Expanse (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The Rocinante chases an asteroid as it hurtles towards Earth.

Man Seeking Woman (FX, 10:30 p.m.) — When Liz’s mom becomes obsessed with Josh’s wedding she goes serching for her estranged dad.

Workaholics (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — The guys face off against their coworkers for the rights to sell a line of remote-control cars.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ariana Grande, Ken Jeong, Josh Johnson

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kelly Ripa, Billy Gardell, the Lemon Twigs

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Terry Crews, Leighton Meester, Dr. Ben Santer, Andres Forero

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Lionel Richie, Bob Odenkirk, David Oyelowo, Bebe Rexha

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump: So Help Us God