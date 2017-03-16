Netflix

Marvel’s Iron Fist (Netflix) – Marvel and Netflix have paired up for yet another superhero show, this one centering on Danny Rand (Finn Jones) who goes off to study all things mystical and martial arts when his parents die and returns with a chi-enforced fist and a desire to kick some butt. Sadly, it sounds like this may be the first comic book adaptation from Netflix that fails, but if you’ve got nothing better to watch this weekend, here you go.

Review (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Review’s third and final season is here and if you haven’t caught on to this incredible dark but brilliant comedy series, now’s your chance. Forrest is back from the dead and on trial for murder but he’s still got time to review a new product at a Mexican restaurant, put his pet to sleep, and fulfill a lifelong dream in the season premiere.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jackson and April take a road trip to Montana to operate on a young patient who requires a complex surgery.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Former first lady Michelle Obama oversees a mystery-box challenge for the Top 14 cooks that’s inspired by the White House garden. Julie Bowen guest judges a challenge when the kids create a dish in honor of their mothers.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Amy takes a trip down memory lane and she recruits Jonah to help her parents move out of her childhood home. Meanwhile, Dina exploits Mateo’s relationship with Jeff to fix things around the store and Glenn competes with Garrett for the Cloud 9 Integrity Award.

Chicago Med (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Dr. Choi and Dr. Halstead face off over how to treat a patient with stroke symptoms while family turmoil unfolds when a boy is treated after falling in a river.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out (MTV, 9:00 p.m.) — Nick Cannon and Samantha Hoopes battle it out in games: Talking Spit, Late Night Questions, Pie Or Die and the Wildstyle battle.

Kicking & Screaming (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – One team’s chances are threatened by a serious allergic reaction as rivalries begin to form and an elimination gets personal.

Scandal (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – More flashbacks give us clues into the details surrounding Francisco Vargas’ assassination as Olivia faces a momentous decision regarding the campaign and Rowan gets an unwelcome blast from the past.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Martha learns the secret art of haggling.

Colony (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Will, Katie, and Broussard search for a way out of the colony while Maddie gets new visitors in the Green Zone.

The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Some of the world’s most dangerous criminals escape from a black-site prison in Manhattan, so Tom and the team lock down the city and try to track them down and Scottie is one step closer to discovering Tom his actually her son.

The Catch (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The team takes on a client who’s being hunted by a sharpshooting assassin while Alice does her best to keep Tommy out of trouble.

Samurai Gourmet (Netflix) — This live action series, based on Masayuki Kusumi’s essay and the manga of the same title, follows the life of Takeshi Kasumi, a retired man who rediscovers his love for food. If you’re into food porn, this is the show for you.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tim Allen, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Elizabeth Banks, J.J. Abrams, Kate Tempest

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Mike Myers, Erin Gibson, Bryan Safi, Nicko McBrain

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Vanessa Hudgens, Thomas Sadoski

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Donna Brazile